Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 4 6 0 2.60 Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 96.01%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 93.28%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lion Electric and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.71 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.16 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 584.05 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lion Electric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

