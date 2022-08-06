Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,249 shares of company stock worth $3,038,560 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

