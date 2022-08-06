Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 40.2% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $29.58 or 0.00127542 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $304.11 million and $2.18 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.
Rocket Pool Profile
Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Rocket Pool
