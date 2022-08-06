ROCKI Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $316,219.60 and $109,556.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Coin Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.
ROCKI Coin Trading
