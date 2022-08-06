Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.4 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East bought 27,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,473.52). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East bought 27,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($29,473.52). Also, insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,238.94). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,798.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.