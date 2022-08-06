Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1,299.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

