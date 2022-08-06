Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$13.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$10.57 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a market cap of C$671.72 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.