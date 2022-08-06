Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

