RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,621,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

