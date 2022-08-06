RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,899,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.10. The firm has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

