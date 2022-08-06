RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

