RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

