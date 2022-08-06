RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triton International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. Triton International’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

