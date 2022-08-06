Rublix Market Cap Hits $619,256.18 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $619,256.18 and approximately $296.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Rublix
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.