Rune Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,013.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Rune has a total market cap of $560,976.86 and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $41.50 or 0.00178770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 180.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00624961 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015489 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
