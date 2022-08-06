Rune Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,013.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Rune has a total market cap of $560,976.86 and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $41.50 or 0.00178770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 180.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00624961 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

