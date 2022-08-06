Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $73,180.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

