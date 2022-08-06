Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BRW opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 103,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $424,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,464,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,804,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 194,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund ( NYSEARCA:BRW Get Rating ) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

