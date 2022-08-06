SafeCapital Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $5,156.05 and $17.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00161397 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008627 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.