Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.47.

SAGE opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

