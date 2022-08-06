Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

