Saito Achieves Market Cap of $12.30 Million (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Saito has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $893,501.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saito has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668587 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016204 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
