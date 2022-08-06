Sakura (SKU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88,800.00

Sakura (SKU) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Sakura has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Sakura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $88,800.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
