Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sally Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 757.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

