Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
