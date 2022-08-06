Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $26.60.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
