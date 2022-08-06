Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.