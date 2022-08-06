Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,745. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $762.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

