Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.09.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at C$236,269.23.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

