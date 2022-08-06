Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Schrödinger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.3 %

SDGR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 1,612,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 70.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Schrödinger

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.