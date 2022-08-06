Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

MKC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.33. 810,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

