Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.2% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,852. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

