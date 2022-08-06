Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,122,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

