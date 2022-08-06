Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$210.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.70.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.