Scotiabank Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$20.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

TSE IPCO opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.