SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

CVE opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

