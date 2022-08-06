SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after buying an additional 1,613,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after buying an additional 434,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

