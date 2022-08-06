Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $95.66 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00012505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,134,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.