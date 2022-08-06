SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,290

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.19) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.
SEGRO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.