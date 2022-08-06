Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 25.5 %

NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 521,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

