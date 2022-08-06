Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.55. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.79. 1,857,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

