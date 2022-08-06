Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.70 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $159.79. 1,857,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 42.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 54.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

