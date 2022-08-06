Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

SRE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. 1,857,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.