Sentinel Chain (SENC) One Day Volume Tops $14,216.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $103,525.16 and approximately $14,216.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

