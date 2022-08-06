Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.38).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.14) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.82.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.