Shadows Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $349,005.64 and approximately $13,184.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

