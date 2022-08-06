Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,134.13.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts expect that Shell will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 12,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

