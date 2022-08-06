SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $83,275.46

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $83,275.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.27 or 0.07387552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00164433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00264991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00699722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00612974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005752 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.