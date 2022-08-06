Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 1,276,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

