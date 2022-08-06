SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $447,031.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,422,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

