Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

