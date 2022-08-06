Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Village Super Market worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 15.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 11.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

