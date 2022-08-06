Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

